Ocean Protocol Partners with Dimitra: 100 Million Small Farmers Globally to Benefit from Data Sharing and Monetization

Ocean Protocol , the decentralized data exchange protocol to unlock data for AI and business innovation, has entered into a strategic partnership with Dimitra , an agricultural technology company guided by the mission to deliver technology to help farmers around the globe improve operations and deliver higher yields.



Dimitra's agricultural software platform leverages advanced technology to provide farmers with actionable data and its current adoption is targeted at 100 million smallholder farmers by the end of 2025. Addressing the crucial need for insightful data to further the growth of the agricultural ecosystem, the aim of this partnership is to mitigate operational and financial problems and deliver relevant, valuable data-driven information to farmers globally.

As part of the collaboration, Ocean's Web3 capabilities will be employed to enable data sharing and monetization for small farmers around the world. The organizations will work to achieve this by introducing Ocean Market to Dimitra ecosystem members and onboarding them. Ocean Market is an out-of-the-box, privacy-preserving, intuitive decentralized data marketplace for the secure sharing and monetization of data. By publishing, curating and selling their data in the Ocean Market, small farmers can add an extra layer of revenue to their operations, and the global agricultural ecosystem will benefit from the exchange of vital agricultural datasets that can be used for research to grow the entire industry.

To enable greater food security globally and enhance productivity, Dimitra's goal is to place technology in the hands of millions of small farmers around the world. With the help of Dimitra's software platform, smallholder farmers are empowered to record their farming activities, receive reports and recommendations allowing them to make informed decisions to increase yield, reduce cost and mitigate risk. As of 2021, Dimitra's additional objectives include advancing AgTech innovation and securing operational grants for developing countries around the world to enable participation in the Dimitra Ecosystem.

Bruce Pon , Ocean Protocol Co-Founder, shares his thoughts on the collaboration: "Actionable data will be a game-changer for current farming methods. Ocean Protocol is joining forces with Dimitra to scale-up Ocean Market adoption and significantly contribute towards growing the global agricultural economy and ensure food security."

Jon Trask, Dimitra CEO adds: "Farmers and cooperatives in the Dimitra ecosystem produce a great deal of valuable data regarding soil conditions, crop conditions, animal health, seed performance and the extended food chain. This partnership provides Dimitra ecosystem farmers with a secondary source of revenue through the monetization of their data, and reinforces the value of agricultural digitization to increase crop yields, reduce costs and mitigate risks to their farms."

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a decentralized data exchange platform spearheading the movement to unlock a new Data Economy, break down data silos, and open access to quality data. Ocean's intuitive marketplace technology allows data to be published, discovered, and consumed in a secure, privacy-preserving manner by giving power back to data owners, Ocean resolves the tradeoff between using private data and its public exposure.

About Dimitra

Dimitra's mission is to place technology in the hands of millions of small farmers around the world. By doing so, Dimitra aims to enhance productivity and therefore the lives of farmers, improve food safety, and enable greater food security globally.

Dimitra's target is to grow its AgTech platform to 100 million smallholder farmer users over the next four years. In 2021 it has set itself two additional objectives. One is to advance AgTech innovation and the other is to secure operational grants for developing countries around the world to enable participation in the Dimitra ecosystem.

