Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault with a firearm, Recklessly Endangering a Person, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22B2000268

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi                              

STATION: Royalton                      

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 1/23/2022 at 1824 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bridgewater, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Recklessly Endangering a Person, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED:   David Barnes                                              

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 1/23/2022 at approximately 1824 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a report of shots fired into a residence in Bridgewater, VT. Upon arrival Troopers discovered David Barnes had been involved in an altercation where he fired a shot gun into the residence from the front porch while the two victims were inside. Troopers located Barnes at a residence in Woodstock, VT where he was taken into custody without incident. Barnes was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the charges. He was held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   1/24/2022 at 1230       

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:  SSCF   

BAIL: Hold without

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

