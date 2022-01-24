Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault with a firearm, Recklessly Endangering a Person, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
CASE#:22B2000268
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 1/23/2022 at 1824 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bridgewater, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Recklessly Endangering a Person, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: David Barnes
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/23/2022 at approximately 1824 hours Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a report of shots fired into a residence in Bridgewater, VT. Upon arrival Troopers discovered David Barnes had been involved in an altercation where he fired a shot gun into the residence from the front porch while the two victims were inside. Troopers located Barnes at a residence in Woodstock, VT where he was taken into custody without incident. Barnes was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the charges. He was held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/24/2022 at 1230
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: Hold without
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.