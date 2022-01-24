The House Hot Sheet for Week 3 of the 2022 Legislative Session

Monday

The third week begins with a flurry of committee activity as legislation continues to move through policy and fiscal committees in advance of next week’s policy cutoff deadline.

The House Children, Youth & Families Committee will hold a public hearing focused on child welfare, addressing issues such as commercially sexually exploited children (HB 1989), juvenile records (HB 2034), and supporting placement of children with relatives during child welfare proceedings (HB 1747).

Rep. Mia Gregerson’s HB 1801, which creates a repairability index to help consumers make decisions about repairing equipment over replacing it, is scheduled for executive session in the House Consumer Protection & Business Committee.

To help address the behavioral health workforce shortage, the House Health Care & Wellness Committee will hold public hearing on HB 1865, a bill offered by Rep. Lauren Davis to create certified peer specialists in the behavioral health services.

Later in the afternoon, the House Appropriations Committee is hearing HB 1957, legislation from Rep. Alicia Rule to create a small business disaster recovery assistance program. And the House Transportation Committee will hold public hearing on HB 2057, offered by Rep. Javier Valdez to strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion in the state patrol workforce.

Tuesday

Tuesday’s hearings begin with the House Commerce & Gaming Committee, where there will be a public hearing on Rep. Davis’ HB 2035, establishing a behavioral health prevention and equity impact framework.

The House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee will hold a morning public hearing on HB 1850, the Washington Foundational Data Privacy Act from Rep. Vandana Slatter. At the same time in the House Community & Economic Development Committee, Rep. Marcus Riccelli’s HB 1914, updating and expanding the motion picture competitiveness program, will have a public hearing.

HB 1806, also sponsored by Rep. Riccelli, is scheduled for a public hearing in the House Labor & Workplace Standards Committee. The bill extends collective bargaining rights to employees of the legislative branch of state government.

Later in the day, the House Finance Committee has possible executive session scheduled for HB 1789, from Rep. Bill Ramos, which provides a property tax exemption for non-profit owned properties exclusively used as an adult family home for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

House Appropriations will hold a public hearing on HB 2051 from Rep. Rule to provide short-term disaster recovery financial assistance to agricultural producers. They will also consider possible executive action on HB 1699, offered by Rep. Steve Bergquist, to allow retired teachers and state workers to work for a school district for a limited number of hours per year.

Wednesday

Wednesday committee action kicks off with executive session in House Children, Youth & Families on HB 1905 from Rep. Tana Senn, to help ensure no young adult is released into homelessness from publicly funded systems of care, like foster care, behavioral health treatment and juvenile rehabilitation.

Also in the morning, the House College & Workforce Development Committee will consider possible executive action on HB 1642 from Rep. Mari Leavitt. The bill modifies eligibility for the Washington National Guard Postsecondary Education Grant.

The House Health Care & Wellness Committee will hold public hearing on HB 1851, the Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act offered by Rep. My-Linh Thai, which preserves a pregnant individual’s ability to access abortion care. In the House Committee on Labor & Workplace Standards, possible executive session is scheduled for the Silenced No More Act (HB 1795 from Rep. Liz Berry), which prohibits secrecy in non-disclosure agreements and severance agreements for harassment, sexual assault, discrimination, retaliation, and wage theft. Also up for executive action is HB 1868, Rep. Marcus Riccelli’s Safe Staffing Standards bill.

Possible floor action is scheduled for the afternoon.

Thursday

In the House Housing, Human Services & Veterans Committee, executive session is scheduled on Rep. Monica Stonier’s HB 1861, which creates the Washington Future Fund trust fund program. In the House Public Safety Committee, Rep. Cindy Ryu’s bill to address catalytic converter theft (HB 1815) is scheduled for possible executive session.

The House Appropriations Committee will hold a public hearing on Rep. Mia Gregerson’s HB 1723 to increase access to the internet for Washington communities and SHB 1810, the Right to Repair.

Friday

Ending the week, the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee will consider possible executive session for Rep. Slatter’s HB 1850, the Washington Foundational Data Privacy Act. The House Committee on Commerce & Gaming will hold a public hearing on legislation from Rep. Emily Wicks (HB 2022) concerning social equity in the cannabis industry. And the House Community & Economic Development Committee will hold a work session on broadband updates.

In the House Housing, Human Services & Veterans Committee, possible executive session is scheduled for Rep. Strom Peterson’s HB 1904, which requires landlords to provide 180 days’ notice for rent increases above three percent. And the House Labor & Workplace Standards Committee will hold a public hearing on HB 2031, a payroll tax relief bill offered by Rep. April Berg.

The House Public Safety Committee will hold a public hearing on HB 1758 from Rep. Leavitt. The bill, also known as “Sam’s Law” is named after Sam Martinez, a student who died in a hazing incident at Washington State University. The bill increases penalties for hazing.

Possible floor action is scheduled for the afternoon.