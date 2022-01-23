Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 2300 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, January 23, 2022, in the 2300 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:44 am, three suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. Two of the suspects brandished handguns and demanded US currency. The employees complied and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

Two of the suspects and a vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.