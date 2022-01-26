The Cumulative 2022-2030 Climate Change Mitigation Market Will Total $48 Trillion, According to a New Report
• The cumulative 2022-2030 market would total $48 trillion.
• The U.S. and China (which emitted 36% of the world greenhouse gases in 2021) will spend about 45% of the global climate change mitigation & adaptation expenditure.
• The cumulative 2022-2030 market without the Electric Vehicles market would total $32.2 trillion.
• Investors’ enthusiasm for financing the multi Trillion green transition is growing.
• We have ten years to halt the effects of global warming.
With 395 pages and 410 tables and figures, this report is the first one that comprises a thorough analysis of 16 sectors, 60 technologies, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national markets, detailing 460 submarkets. This market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global climate change mitigation and adaptation market available today and is considered the industry’s gold standard for global warming market research reports.
Why Trust the Report:
• Comprehensive Report. If you are looking for a comprehensive strategic investigation of the Global Warming Mitigation & Adaptation markets available today, this report is for you.
• Bottom-up Research. The report provides you with bottom-up exhaustive research of 460 climate change mitigation and adaptation related markets.
• Unique Analysts Team. Our multilingual team brings 40 years of hands-on record in industry, corporate positions of chairperson, CEO, CTO, chief scientist, VP R&D, VP marketing, $8 B of products commercialization and publication of 340 market reports.
• Extensive Research. HSRC allocated all its analysts for 11 months to set up this market research. The team conducted interviews with dozens of experts. It reviewed over 1500 reports, documents and papers published by other experts (including, for example: IEA, IRENA, the UN, Fraunhoffer, the White House, DOE, the EU, US Congress, the UK, German, PRC, Indian and other government agencies, SEC filings, investors presentations and more).
• Multi-Source Intelligence Verification. With a highly fragmented market, we addressed each dollar spent. The global warming mitigation market was analyzed and crosschecked via five orthogonal viewpoints: technologies and services, sectors, countries, revenue sources and regions.
• COP26 Revision. To guarantee the accuracy of the data and market size forecasts, we revised the data by following and analyzing the Glasgow COP26 meetings deliberations and >180 national pledges.
The report contains a thorough analysis of 60 technologies and services, 16 sectors, 5 regional, 60 national and 5 revenue source markets, detailing 2020-2030 market size.
What does the report give you?
A. Questions answered in this report include:
• What will the 2022-2030 market size be?
• How do the COP26 & Corona affect the market?
• Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?
• What drives customers to invest?
• What are the Warming Mitigation technologies & services trends?
• What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
• How much are countries expected to invest in warming mitigation?
B. The Global Warming Mitigation & Adaptation market size data is analyzed via five independent perspectives:
1. By 60 Global Warming Mitigation & Adaptation Technologies and Services:
• Biological Carbon Capture & Sequestration
• Carbon Capture & Storage
• Carbon Capture & Utilization
• Hydroelectric Power
• Geothermal Power Generation
• Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling
• Bioenergy
• Marine Power
• Solar PV (Utility Scale)
• Rooftop Solar PV
• Concentrating Solar Power
• Direct Solar Water Heating
• Offshore Wind Power
• Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR)
• Air Sourced Heat Pumps
• Passenger BEV Cars
• Two & Three-Wheeler BEVs
• Freight BEVs
• Electric Buses
• Other BEVs
• EV Charging Systems
• Hydrogen Vehicles
• Hydrogen Electrolyzes
• Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure
• Green Hydrogen Production
• Methane Abatement
• Green Cement
• Green Steel
• Passive Green Buildings
• Grid Modernization
• Desalination Plants
• Onshore Wind Power
• Nuclear Energy Plants > 1 GW
• Small Nuclear Reactors
• Other Renewable Energy
• Grid-Scale Battery Storage
• Thermal Energy Storage
• Compressed-Air Storage
• Hydroelectric Energy Storage
• Other Energy Storage Modalities
• Waste to Energy Plants
• Low Carbon Fuels Manufacturing Plants
• Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR)
• Precision Agriculture
• Regenerative agriculture
• Climate Adapted Water Infrastructure
• Water Redeemable Systems
• Precision Irrigation
• Climate Adapted Agriculture
• Reforestation
• Bioremediation
• Floods Control
• Wildfire Mitigation
• Weather Monitoring, Modeling & Forecasting
• Extreme Weather Public Warning Systems
• GHG Emission Tracking
• Big Data & AI
• Cybersecurity
• ICT (W/O Cyber, AI, Big Data)
• Other
2. By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
• Infrastructure
• Product Sales
• Maintenance
• Upgrades
• Other
3. By 5 Regional Markets:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
4. By 60 National Markets:
U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Rest of Latin America, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, Rest of Europe, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UAE, Rest of MEA, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific
5. By 16 Sectors
• GHG Capture
• Renewable Energy
• Energy Storage
• Zero Emission Electric Utility Plants
• Green Fuel Production Plants
• Passive & Active Heating and Cooling
• Electric Vehicles Fleet
• Hydrogen Economy
• Green Materials
• Agriculture, Forests & Land
• Water
• Energy Efficient Buildings
• Extreme Weather Events Mitigation
• Software
• Electric Grid
• Other Sectors
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks, including:
• Market drivers & inhibitors
• Business opportunities
• SWOT analysis
• Competitive analysis
• Business environment
• The 2020-2030 market
• Traded companies
• Industry value chain
• Financing & loans
• The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)
• Governmental R&D funding
• Levelized cost of energy- 2020-2040
926 companies are mentioned in the report.
HSRC™, an American Israeli market intelligence & technology research firm, provides quantified B2B and B2G research on hundreds high growth niche opportunities which will impact about 12000 of global companies' revenues. Currently servicing 2500 customers worldwide including 40% of global Fortune 1000 companies and Government Agencies as clients.

HSRC™ specializing in Climate Change, Transformational Technologies, High Growth Markets and Homeland Security markets.
HSRC™ specializing in Climate Change, Transformational Technologies, High Growth Markets and Homeland Security markets. HSRC provides premium market off-the-shelf and custom reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities
