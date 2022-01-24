Smart Homes and Buildings Market by Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth Analysis, Demand Status and Trends

smart homes and buildings market 1

Government regulations, rising energy costs & raising awareness with respect to environmental concerns drives the growth of Smart Homes and Buildings Market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy efficiency has become the need of the hour as the global energy cost is increasing owing to the ever growing demand and environmental concerns of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission. The construction business is embracing the energy efficiency trend and using building automation system to meet the growing demand for energy efficiency in smart homes and buildings. The global smart homes and buildings market report published by Allied Market Research discusses the in-depth analysis of this market which includes the drivers, restraints and opportunities for its growth. However, there are some factors such as high upfront cost and lack of standards and interoperability which are expected to act as restraints for the market growth.

Smart homes and buildings market is expected to evidence significant growth due to growing security concerns and enhanced safety features that smart automation systems can currently offer. With an increase in the working population, safety concerns with respect to aged parents and children is the biggest challenge. Smart home address these issues with highly-sophisticated remote monitoring technologies.

Top Key Market Players include in this smart homes and buildings market are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Control4 Corporation

Leviton MFG. Company Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens Building Technologies

United Technologies Corporation

Honeywell Scanning & Mobility

Smarthome, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

LG Electronics Inc

Key Market Segments

By Application

Energy management

Lighting control

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) controls

Appliance and entertainment control

Safety and Security

Home healthcare and child safety

By Technology

Bluetooth

Zigbee

Radiofrequency identification (RFID)

GSM/GPRS- Cellular technology

Wi-Fi Technology

Computing Technologies

Drivers of smart building technology market

Restraints Of Smart Building Technology Market

Opportunities of smart building technology market

By End User

Residential Users

Commercial Users

Government Organizations

Drivers of smart building by End user

Restraints of smart building for End user

By Product

Drivers of smart homes and buildings market by products

Restraints of smart homes and buildings market by products

Safety & Security Products/Devices

Controllers

Home. appliance & entertainment controllers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

