5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market to touch USD 153130 Million at a 17.8% CAGR by 2028 - Valuates Reports
According to a recent report published by Valuates Reports, titled "The global 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure market size is projected to reach US$ 153130 million by 2028, from US$ 48030 million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during 2022-2028".
5G technology is an advanced and next-generation wireless communication technology. This operates under a high-frequency band of wireless technology for seamless connectivity and networking. 5G speed ensures 10 times faster connectivity than traditional wireless connectivity. This factor promotes seamless networking and connectivity under various applications globally. 5G technology supports enhanced technologies such as smart infrastructures, virtual reality, and autonomous vehicle. A cellular network or mobile network is a communication network where the link to and from end nodes is wireless. The network is distributed over land areas called "cells", each served by at least one fixed-location transceiver (typically three cell sites or base transceiver stations). In this report, 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market mainly include: 5G, LTE and 4G, 3G, 2G, Small Cells and Mobile Core.
Global key players of 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure include Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson and ZTE, etc. Top one player occupy for a share about 30%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 56%, followed by North America and Europe. In terms of product, 5G is the largest segment, with a share over 43%. In terms of application, Enterprise and Corporate is the largest market, with a share over 19%.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure market in terms of revenue.
Overall, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure market.
5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market by Type
➣5G
➣LTE and 4G
➣3G
➣2G
➣Small Cells
➣Mobile Core
5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market by Application
➣Residential
➣Enterprise/Corporate
➣Autonomous Driving
➣Smart Cities
➣Industrial IoT
➣Smart Farming
➣Healthcare and Mission Critical Applications
➣Logistics and Shipping
➣Security and Surveilance
Major Players in the 5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market
➣Huawei
➣Nokia
➣Ericsson
➣ZTE
➣Samsung
➣NEC
➣Cisco
➣Qualcomm
➣Intel
➣Skyworks
➣Mediatek
➣Marvell
➣Qorvo
➣Others
5G and Mobile Network Infrastructure Market by Region
➣North America
➣U.S
➣Canada
➣Mexico
➣Europe
➣Germany
➣France
➣UK
➣Italy
➣Spain
➣Russia
➣Rest Of Europe
➣Asia-Pacific
➣Japan
➣China
➣Australia
➣India
➣South Korea
➣Rest Of Asia- Pacific
➣LAMEA
➣Brazil
➣Turkey
➣Saudi Arabia
➣South Africa
➣Rest of LAMEA
