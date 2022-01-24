Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/ DUI Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4000311                                                 

TROOPER: Sgt. Eden Neary

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: January 20, 2022

LOCATION: Woodstock Ave, Rutland City

 

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Amanda Carpenter

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 20, 2022 at approximately 2100 hours the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after it drove thru a red light and nearly struck a Vermont State Police cruiser that was proceeding through a green light at West St and N. Main St in Rutland City.  While speaking with the operator, signs of impairment were detected.  The operator, Amanda Carpenter of Bethel, was screened for DUI and subsequently taken into custody.  Carpenter was screened by a Drug Recognition Expert at the Rutland Barracks.  Carpenter was released on a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division to answer the charge of DUI Drugs.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: April 11, 2022 / 1000

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

