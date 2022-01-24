Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Okie Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect vehicle in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, January 22, 2022, in the 1400 block of Okie Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:07 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###