tigerlab announces agency license, ISO certification and a new clients moving into 2022

tigerlab announces agency license, ISO certifications and a new clients moving into 2022

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- tigerlab, a Zurich-based provider of intuitive and API-driven core insurance platforms, has announced that the company has received its insurance agency license and ISO 27001 certification earlier this month. Moreover, tigerlab signed a new client for their new Embedded Insurance business vertical to further drive its vision of becoming the leading provider of embedded insurance solutions in Europe.

Agency

For tigerlab to operate as an insurance intermediary, they recently received permission from the relevant German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK). This allows tigerlab to serve as a professional insurance broker and agent under the German Trade Regulation Act (§34d paragraph 1 GewO). The license will help tigerlab to strengthen and improve its competitiveness within the insurtech landscape.

ISO

Security is getting more and more critical in this digital age. tigerlab recently announced that the company has received the ISO 27001:2013 certification. While security has always been a crucial part of how tigerlab does business, having ISO 27001 certification gives the organization a meaningful way to show that the internal practices have been reviewed and assessed by an accredited third party. This means that tigerlab has implemented an information security management system that complies with the global standard.

Tobias Bergmann (CEO of tigerlab): “Our customers and partners can now have even more confidence that we have assessed all applicable risks and taken appropriate and verifiable steps to protect the information entrusted to us.”

Affinity Brokers

Moreover, tigerlab contracted the largest Jewellery & Watch Broker in the UK, Affinity Brokers. As announced earlier in 2021, tigerlab increased its product portfolio with an embedded insurance solution that enables the deployment for various shop systems, e.g. Magento, Shopify, SAP Commerce, Salesforce etc. This latest development guarantees a seamless integration of insurance products in the existing sales journey or shopping cart. The new partnership leads to an exciting journey growing with an embedded insurance solution.

Scott Meechan (Owner and Managing Director of Affinity Brokers): “It was easy to set up - yielding a better experience for our team and clients. The added revenue from selling protection plans online at the point of sale is a very nice bonus to our bottom line. It is a win-win for everyone!”

About tigerlab

Founded in 2008 with offices around the globe and the HQ in Zurich, tigerlab is one of the most flexible and agile insurtechs on the market. The company offers a fully API-Driven core insurance software and embedded insurance solution that enables global insurers, MGAs and Online Retailers to accelerate insurance product development, reduce maintenance costs, and improve customer experiences. tigerlab’s flexible, intuitive, cloud-native solution unifies underwriting, rating, policy management, customer relationship management, reporting and more to fully cover the whole policy lifecycle. To learn more, visit www.tigerlab.com.