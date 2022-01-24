UMeWorld Announces the Launch of DAG Cooking & Salad Oil
UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)HONG KONG, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC: UMEWF) ("UMeWorld" or the "Company"), today announced the launch of DAG (Diacylglycerol) Cooking and Salad Oil -- a revolutionary cooking and salad oil clinically shown to help in the fight against body fat, obesity and promotes lowering of serum triglycerides and uric acid levels.
What is DAG (Diacylglycerol) Oil? All conventional cooking oils currently in the market (vegetable, corn, soy, canola, olive, etc.) are triglyceride-based oils (TAG) and contain some small amounts of diacylglycerols. High levels of triglycerides in the bloodstream, a condition referred to as hypertriglyceridemia, occurs in many different populations in the world today and is strongly correlated to the quantity of fat consumed in the diet. An excess of triglycerides in the body results in their being stored in the liver or in fat cells in reserve to supply energy when needed. Unlike triglycerides, DAG is metabolized (broken down) directly by the body as energy, rather than stored as fat. According to clinical studies, DAG oil may help individuals maintain or lose weight when included as part of a sensible diet.
DAG oil was developed by a Japanese multinational company as a substitute for fat and sugary oils currently in the market. It became the most popular cooking oil in Japan, following its introduction in 1999. In 2009, DAG oil was pulled from the worldwide market voluntarily, due to concerns about adverse health reactions to glycidyl ester, one of the ingredients in vegetable oils. The Company’s strategic partner has solved this problem so that DAG oil’s health benefits can now be safely available to help enhance people's health.
The FDA has designated DAG oil as a GRAS (“Generally Regarded as Safe”) substance, while other countries such as Canada, Australia, China and the European Union have recognized DAG oil as a novel food and can be marketed to consumers freely. It is worth noting that in order to have medical benefits, DAG oil should contain at least 27% DAG according to clinical studies. In China, a cooking oil must contain at least 40% DAG in order to make to claim DAG oil on its product label. The Company’s DAG oils have been the subject of an ongoing clinical trails with 400 type 2 diabetic patients, showing a significant reduction in body weight, body mass index, total serum cholesterol and a significant reduction in serum uric acid.
The Company’s DAG oil is made from all natural canola, it has less saturated fat than conventional cooking and salad oils, has zero grams of trans fat per serving, no cholesterol and is a source of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fatty acids. DAG oil fits within the dietary guidelines of many medical associations and might be an effective tool for the reduction of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, visceral obesity, postprandial hyperlipidemia, insulin resistance, and atherosclerosis.
Consumption of diacylglycerol oil as part of a reduced-energy diet enhances loss of body weight and fat in comparison with consumption of a triacylglycerol control oil.
Substitution of TAG oil with diacylglycerol oil in food items improves the predicted 10 years cardiovascular risk score in healthy, overweight subjects.
