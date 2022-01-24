WowYow Inc. Expands Leadership Team, Welcomes Terrence Coles as New Chief Revenue Officer

Terrence Coles, WowYow Chief Revenue Officer

Coles plans to accelerate WowYow’s revenue by scaling its Media Solutions business and introducing WowYow’s computer vision AI to new industries and markets.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WowYow, a visual artificial intelligence (AI) company that has seen tremendous growth in its Media Solutions business and an increase in demand for its AI Solutions is expanding its leadership team by appointing Terrence Coles as their new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

“WowYow represents the future of computer vision AI. I am happy to join them and lead their revenue efforts in monetizing a multitude of exciting new use cases,” said Coles. “This is a natural evolution of my experiences across content, advertising, and technology going back almost 30 years.”

Coles has hit the ground running with plans that will help WowYow accelerate its growth. Coles has already begun to help WowYow strengthen existing relationships and develop new partnerships within their Media Solutions business. In addition to improving and extending partnerships, Coles will work closely with the WowYow team to develop new strategies and model business cases for WowYow’s computer vision AI technology.

“We are incredibly excited to be welcoming Terrence to the WowYow team,” said Michael Ramirez, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at WowYow. “Combining Terrence’s wealth of knowledge in advertising, content, and monetization with our proprietary technology will help WowYow offer our customers, both old and new, even better solutions.”

Coles has extensive experience in the digital out-of-home, web, mobile, and video advertising fields and brings a strong track record of achieving profitable growth through business. Most recently, he served as the Head of Redbox Media Network, where he managed programmatic and direct brand advertising and partnerships across Redbox’s multiple media channels. Prior to his work at Redbox, Coles also led teams at several well-regarded mobile and media companies including Smaato Inc., Domain Development Corporation, and OpenX Technologies.

“On behalf of our entire WowYow team, I am both excited and honored that Terrence will be joining us as our new CRO,” said Jarett Boskovich, Chief Marketing Officer at WowYow. “His experience in sales, client success, and business development will enable us to penetrate new markets, achieve adoption and retention goals, and scale our business. Terrence will play a pivotal role in leading WowYow into its next phase of growth.”

In addition to his over 30 years of work experience, Coles has educational training from California State University at Fullerton where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration.



About WowYow, Inc:

WowYow, Inc. (www.wowyow.com) is a visual artificial intelligence (AI) company. Its mission is to democratize the use of computer vision AI and empower data-driven applications that will address real-world challenges and opportunities. WowYow is a privately owned company, with a presence in major cities across the U.S., as well as satellite teams in India and Serbia. For more information, please visit wowyow.com.

