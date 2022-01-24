APAC Chillers Market Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2020–2027 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Apac Chillers Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APAC chillers market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to growing commercial construction sector, and increase in demand for chillers in medical industry drives the growth of the market. In addition, increase in demand for chillers in frozen goods, is anticipated to drive the growth of APAC chillers market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “APAC Chillers Market by Type, and End User: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” The APAC chillers market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, screw chillers dominated the market accounting for over one-thirds of the APAC chillers market share.

An increase demand for compact, energy efficient, and small heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems to control room atmosphere is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the chiller industry. In addition, increase in construction spending in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil, and others is anticipated to fuel the growth of the chiller market. For instance, Thailand government planned to spend $40.

billion on 20 large infrastructure project by 2022. In addition, chillers are best suitable for automotive, die casting, food & beverages, plastics, and others. A rise in demand for chillers in APAC countries such as India, China, and others, owing to growth in construction activities is expected to lead to the growth of the APAC chillers market. An increase in tourism sector has led to rise in demand for commercial buildings such as hotels and public buildings. This in turn is estimated to fuel the APAC chillers market growth. For instance, tourism industry in Japan is expected to grow by over 10% from 2020 to 2030.

However, one of the major restraints for APAC chillers market is high initial capital investment and setup cost. Chillers require around 150% to 200% of the cost to install similar tonnage of water-cooled standard chiller. In addition, fluctuation in raw material prices is anticipated to hampers the growth of the market. Conversely, technological innovation in the chillers is predicted to offer lucrative opportunities for the APAC chillers market development.

Key Market Players

Carrier Global Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd

Dimplex Thermal Solutions

LG Electronics

Johnson Controls International Plc

Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai

Midea Group Co. Ltd

Thermax Ltd

Trane Technologies Plc

