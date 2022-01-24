Australia Balustrade Market Outlook & Growth Opportunities by 2027 | By Railing Type, Material & Application

Rise in demand for commercial infrastructure developments in Australia drives the Australia balustrade market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The commonly observed types of balustrade are interior railing, and exterior railing. Among these, the interior railing segment accounts for the largest market size by value, owing to increased demand from commercial spaces such as hotels, restaurants, and others. The Australia balustrade market is analyzed with respect to different application provided, such as residential, and non-residential. The market is mainly driven by development in residential, commercial, & construction sectors. However, fluctuation in raw material prices limit the Australia balustrade market growth.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Australia Balustrade Market by Railing Type, Material Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the Australia balustrade market size was valued at $44.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $54.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

However, owing to the coronavirus situation, various balustrade manufacturers in Australia stopped their business production due to lockdown implemented in the country. This break directly impacted the sales of balustrade companies. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials halted the supply of balustrade. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of balustrade companies.

The Australia balustrade market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rise in urbanization in developing countries, increase in spending on home remodeling, and recovery in the construction sector. A number of players in the balustrade industry are expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Key Market Players

Absolute Balustrades

Advance Metal Industries (AMIA)

Aluline

Aluminum Balustrades

Ammi Balustrades

Balustrading WA

Betta Balustrades

Oxworks

Protector Aluminum

Ullrich

