Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Share, Future Growth

Automated Radio Synthesis Modules Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiopharmaceuticals usage is increasing with rise in adoption of PET (Positron Emission Tomography) and SPECT (Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography) techniques. The demand for PET and SPECT for diagnosis and therapy monitoring is high owing to increase in the mortality and morbidity rates of chronic diseases. To meet this growing need, production of scalable and effective radiotracer has become a necessity. Current production of radiotracer molecules is centralized and unfavorable for the end users. Favorable regulations are now opening the doors for production of radiotracer in decentralized settings driving the sales of automated radiosynthesis modules.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Few of the key market players include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Optimized Radiochemical Application, Synthra GmbH, and Eckert & Ziegler Group.

Key findings of the study:

• Over half of the automated radiosynthesis module market is concentrated in North America and expected to post modest growth from 2016 to 2022.

• Asia Pacific are expected to post fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

• In terms of volume, North American automated radiosynthesis module market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4%.

• Cost of automated radiosynthesis modules in higher in Asia-Pacific compared to other regions.

North America generates the largest revenue with around three-fifth share in world automated radiosynthesis modules. While Asia-Pacific is expected to post fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The growth is primarily attributed to the increasing footprint of the suppliers in the Europe and Asia-Pacific.

