Fire Stopping Materials Market Worth $2,002.4 Million by 2030 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis With Leading Players

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fire stopping is a passive fire protection system made up of different components that are used to seal joints and gaps in fire-resistant rated walls and floor assemblies. Sealing these joints is a technique that can be applied at every roof that meets a wall structure. Fire stopping materials have ability to prevent spreading of fire and smoke from one area to another. This means that the building's structure will remain mostly intact during a fire, leaving all escape routes clear, reducing the risk of falling material, and ensuring safe evacuation while giving emergency services access to the building if necessary.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Fire Stopping Materials Market by Type, Application, and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global fire stopping materials market size was valued at $1,352.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,002.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

During the projected period, the fire stopping materials is expected to be propelled by rising demand from construction sector such as residential and commercial as well as industrial sectors to reduce fire hazards. Furthermore, an increase in fire hazards and a rise in fire safety laws and regulations force to install fire stopping materials in residential buildings, industrials, and non-residential premises such as malls, theaters and public places, which is expected to propel the fire stopping materials market growth forward during the forecast period.

Fire stopping materials are of various type such as putty and pads, sealants and mortar. Putty possesses high-plasticity material with a texture similar to clay that is commonly used to fill gaps during construction. Firestop putty is primarily used to strengthen the fire resistance of electric outlet boxes, insulate pipes and cables and construction and ceiling joints. Similarly, sealants and mortar offer complete protection against the spread of smoke and fire in the event of a fire. It also adheres well to gypsum, metal, and plastic as well as other construction substrates and penetrants. During the forecast period, these qualities are projected to increase demand for such fire stopping materials.

Key Market Players

3M Company

BASF SE

Etex Group

Hilti Group

Knauf Insulation

Morgan Advanced Materials

RectorSeal Corporation

RPM International, Inc.

Sika AG

Specified Technologies, Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging fire stopping materials market trends and dynamics.

In-depth fire stopping materials market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the fire stopping materials market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global fire stopping materials market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key players operating in the fire stopping materials are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the fire stopping materials industry.

