CheckUp Health Announces Preventive Screening Platform for Healthcare Plans
SOFTWARE PLATFORM ENABLES HEALTH PLANS AND EMPLOYERS TO DEPLOY PREVENTIVE CARE AND REDUCE ANNUAL HEALTHCARE COSTS WHILE IMPROVING LONG-TERM WELLNESSMOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CheckUp Health, promoter of healthy longevity and prevention of silent diseases through collaboration with health plans and employers, today announced the immediate availability of its patent-pending software platform for health plans and employers to facilitate deployment of preventive health, identify life-threatening diseases and generate annual savings of $450 per member.
According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, only eight percent of US adults ages 35 and up receive all the clinical preventive services recommended for them. Many silent diseases are preventable and curable if identified in time; the importance and benefits of health screenings are an integral part of prevention. In fact, the American Heart Association, has found that 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases are preventable. And, according to the World Health Organization, 30 to 50 percent of cancer deaths can be prevented if diagnosed early. CheckUp Health’s proprietary software enables identification of silent diseases that do not always exhibit obvious symptoms before they progress to advanced stages.
“People in modern life are exposed daily to a variety of health risks resulting from a worsening environment, stress, lifestyle choices, and food consumption. These factors contribute to silent diseases and by the time a person is symptomatic, it can be too late for early treatment options,” said Simon Bloch, CEO of CheckUp Health. “It is scientifically proven that routine preventive screenings can identify diseases or risk factors before symptoms appear. Early detection is crucial and that’s why CheckUp exists. We are excited to be scaling our technology into health plans to better empower patients and their doctors.”
Early detection is crucial to treating cancers, preventing heart attacks, and controlling other chronic issues for people of all ages. CheckUp Health overcomes the challenges of screening adherence by creating a personalized screening calendar for each person. CheckUp is science-based, simple and convenient. It personalizes health screenings based on age, sex, ethnicity, medical history, family history and lifestyle. CheckUp uses recommendations from top rated scientific health organizations in the U.S. and consolidates recommended screenings into one report that can then be shared with a patient’s doctor.
Knowing which screenings to get and when is complicated as there are hundreds of screenings available and medical guidelines include a few dozen screenings per person. While some screenings are one-time tests, many screenings require regular periodic testing. Adherence to CheckUp Health’s screening calendar enables health plans and employers to establish an adherence score and provide incentives to their members upon achieving certain score levels. This increased adherence to preventive screenings generates cost savings to payers and extends the healthy longevity of their members.
“Silent diseases are serious and life-threatening,” said Rachel M. Wagner, M.D., Family Medicine. “The good news is that they are treatable and manageable. Don’t wait until it’s too late. Talk to your doctor about what you can do to keep up with your screenings.”
Founded in 2021, CheckUp's mission is to empower people to live healthy and long lives.
