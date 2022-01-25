New Bitcoin ATM opens in Dallas, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrencies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Dallas, PA. The new machine is placed in the Valley Mart store at the Citgo Gas Station located at 3230 SR 309 Hwy, Dallas, PA 18612. The Bitcoin ATM is located at the front of the store to the left of the entrance, and allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) instantly. The Bitcoin ATM is available to the public 7 days a week and is servicing the entire townships of Dallas, Franklin, Jackson, Kingston, Lake, and Lehman.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Dallas uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
Ted Stevenot
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Dallas uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
Ted Stevenot
Hippo Kiosks LLC
+1 610-508-3009
email us here
How to Buy Bitcoin in Dallas PA using a Bitcoin ATM?