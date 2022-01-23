At 3.7% CAGR, Wagyu Beef Market Size to hit USD 13710 million, Globally by 2028, Research Report by Absolute Reports

Estimated Growth worth USD 11030 million in 2022 and is forecast to USD 13710 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7%

About Wagyu Beef Market

Wagyu is a breed of cattle native and unique in their genetics to Japan.Wagyu beef is highly marbled, meaning that the muscle is finely interspersed with monounsaturated fat. This marbling gives the beef its “melt in the mouth” moisture and tenderness.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Wagyu Beef market size is estimated to be worth USD 11030 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 13710 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the review period.

Itoham Foods Inc.

Starzen Co., Ltd.

Australian Agricultural Company (AACo)

Snake River Farms

Mishima Reserve

Blackmore Wagyu

Imperial Wagyu Beef

Black Hawk Prime

Lone Mountain Cattle Company

Toriyama Umami Wagyu

Masami Foods

Morgan Ranch

Market segment by Type, covers

Fullblood Wagyu

Purebred Wagyu

Crossbred Wagyu

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Retail

Wholesaler

Direct to Consumer

Others

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

