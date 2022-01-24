Gathering of Civil Society Actors Demanding the Restoration of the Libyan Independence Constitution (January 22 2022)
Leaders expressed undivided support for the restoration of Libya's Independence Constitution under Crown Prince Mohammed el Senussi's leadership.LIBYA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent online gathering of civil society actors from across the social and political spectrum of Libya met on 22 January, 2022, over Zoom, to pledge their support for and commitment to the Libyan Independence Constitution. Describing it as the sole legitimate legal framework through which the future of the country can be shaped, participants, who each represent views belonging to a large cross-section of the nation, affirmed their commitment to this historic document.
The Independence Constitution was described by the participants as the only mechanism for putting a decisive end to the chaos which has plagued the country over the course of the past decade. Furthermore, its importance was highlighted as the only document which could unite the heavily divided nation and build an inclusive and democratic society which reflects the will of the Libyan people. As such, the meeting called for all actors, foreign and domestic, with a vested interest in peace, to allow the future of Libya to be shaped by Libyans, warning against those who seek to exploit the document for ill-intentioned gains.
Participants in this gathering, the first of its kind in terms of the scope of representatives from a plethora of segments of Libyan society, underscored the importance of the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed El Hasan el Rida el Senussi in facilitating this constitutional transition. The Crown Prince was thus described by participants as the sole actor who could ensure the country’s territorial integrity, democratic governance and long-term stability.
Joint statement issued by participants - “We participants aspire to restore the legitimate legal framework of the state in Libya, through which our people can effectively avoid the current spiral of chaos that is leading our country towards an unknown future. We further affirm our total rejection of any attempt to separate the legal institution of the crown, represented by Crown Prince Muhammad al-Hassan al-Rida al-Senussi, from provisions of the Libyan constitution regulating governance in the Kingdom of Libya. Equal rights and duties for Libyans of all races, beliefs and tendencies achieved by Libyans through their decades-long struggle, will be further guaranteed by our constitution.”
