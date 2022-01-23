“Stay, Dine and See Macao” project continues until 31 August 2022 and opens for applications from tomorrow (24 January) Debut of self-choice itinerary for local tours

MACAU, January 23 - The “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project is extended to continue until 31 August 2022. All Macao residents can enjoy special discounts for local tours and hotel staycations. Interested individuals can sign up from 10 a.m. tomorrow morning (24 January).

The project offers the same special offers in 2022 as last year. Macao residents who enjoyed the special offers in 2021 can once again participate in the project between 29 January and 31 August 2022 to enjoy local tours and hotel staycations with subsidies.

Special offers go on for residents

Same as last year, during the specified period in 2022, every Macao resident is entitled to a maximum of 280-patacas subsidy for local tour participation, which includes a 100-patacas dining card (except certain itineraries). Every Macao resident is also granted one 200-patacas subsidy for hotel staycation. The cost of each hotel room can be subsidized for a maximal quota of two residents, i.e. 400 patacas.

Debut of self-choice itinerary for “Experience Macao your own Style”

This year, the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project offers 15 itineraries including leisure, kids and families, exploration, ferry ride as well as the new self-choice itinerary for participants to experience Macao their own style.

Explore fresh elements to include in local tours

The Task Force for the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project reflected upon the past experience and retained popular itineraries such as the “Experience Macao by Land, Sea and Air” Tour, while weaving together popular attractions and activities from the past itineraries into new itineraries to offer this year, such as Nossa Senhora Village of Ká Hó, Macao Grand Prix Museum, VR experience/encounter with celebrities, experience ZIPCITY and GoAirborne, etc.

Furthermore, the Task Force also explores and offers new elements for participants to experience in local tours, such as maritime tour between Barra Pier and Coloane Pier, new film at the Planetarium of Macao Science Center, kid-and-parent magic trick workshop, narrative film about Macao’s history, as well as popular buffets in town, among other highlights, to enhance the charm of local tours.

14 designed itineraries + 1 self-choice itinerary for various interests

Besides the 14 designed itineraries, greater flexibility is incorporated as part of the local tours. Residents can liaise with designated travel agencies to tailor their own favorite itineraries with their preferred attractions and activities, to experience Macao their own style with special discount under the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project. The number of participants per self-choice tour group can be 4, 10, 30 or above. Each self-choice itinerary is required to include two travel attractions or above. Tour duration must be at least five hours or above. At this stage, participants can set off for self-choice itineraries at any date between January and March. Just as on other local tours, self-choice tour participants must present their Macao SAR Resident identity card and Macao Health Code in green color at the designated location – the arrival hall of the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal to proceed with registration formalities before setting off for the tours.

The joy of staycation continues

Starting from 10 a.m. tomorrow (24 January), the hotel staycation experience under the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project is open to residents for hotel room reservation through designated travel agencies. Residents can enjoy the joy of short staycations in Macao available from Monday to Sunday as well as on public holidays until 31 August 2022.

Strict compliance with latest pandemic prevention guidelines

Local tours under the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project are operated in strict compliance with the Health Bureau’s guidelines on pandemic prevention, including the requirements to wear masks, have the temperature checked and present Macao Health Code, among other measures, whereas holders of Macao Health Code in Red or Yellow Colour are not allowed to participate in the local tours. Upon admission to public establishments during local tours, tour participants are required to scan the venue codes with their mobile app of Macao Health Code for itinerary record. MGTO will continue to pay close attention to the latest situation of the COVID-19 pandemic while making prompt and appropriate arrangements for all the activities in accord with the guidelines issued by Health Bureau.

Interested individuals can sign up for local tours through travel agencies under the project or at the information counters specially set up in six local hotels and integrated resorts. Visitors are welcome to sign up for local tours at full price. For details, please visit the designated website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/subsidies/macao-tour-hotel.