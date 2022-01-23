Follow MUR on social media to receive Chinese New Year ‘fai chun’

MACAU, January 23 - As Chinese New Year is fast approaching, Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) has created a set of “Auspicious Iao Hon” fai chun that includes eight Chinese New Year banners with messages of joy with the design concept based on the names of the housing blocks that form Iao Hon Estate, the first urban renewal project in Macau.

By simply following MUR’s social media accounts (Instagram: ur.sincerely or WeChat: macau_urbanrenewal), people can pick up the set of “Auspicious Iao Hon” fai chun for free during the collection period at MUR’s office or pop-up counter.

The seven blocks of Iao Hon Estate are Hong Tai House, Kat Cheong House, Son Lei House, Heng Long House, Mau Tan House, Man Sau House and Seng Yee House. These names are incorporated into the messages of the fai chun, wishing the estate’s residents and everyone in Macau good health, good fortune, good business, prosperity, boundless longevity, and that everything goes well and everything wished for comes true, in addition to wishing urban renewal every success.

Having followed MUR’s social media accounts, individuals can collect the set of fai chun during office hours (Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) from 24-28 January at MUR’s office (Avenida da Praia Grande No.599, Edifício Comercial Rodrigues, 18th Floor) or at a pop-up counter on 28 January from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the leisure area in Rua Oito do Bairro Iao Hon. Individuals only need to show staff their mobile phones displaying that they have followed MUR’s social media accounts to receive the fai chun, one set for each account followed. The fai chun sets are given out on a first come, first served, while stocks last basis. The event is subject to change without prior notice.

MUR will provide timely updates of the projects it is undertaking on each of its social media platforms, adhering to the principle of high-level transparency so that the general public has access to the latest information on urban renewal in Macau. For enquiries, please call 2888 2263.