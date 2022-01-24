Submit Release
News Search

There were 583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,281 in the last 365 days.

Rhythmic Star Daytona Mack Is Touching Lives Through His Music and Social Initiatives

Houston, (Texas) based rap Artist Daytona Mack is spreading love through his unique music and engaging kids in the ghetto through his free chess club.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rap has picked up steam in recent years and is expanding at a rapid rate. Many rappers are entering the world to show off their skills. Daytona Mack is among the fastest-growing rappers out of Texas. His popularity is a testimony to the fact that he is clearly one of the most talented rappers to come out of Houston, Texas.

Daytona's most notable achievement is his collaboration with skinny thug Lil Keke peso peso. Thin thug Lil Keke peso peso is a household name in the rap business.

Daytona Mack also owns the Nazcar music group's label, which is based in Houston, Texas. To know more, visit, www.nazcarmusicgroup.com which is the website's name.

He is essentially a self-made and self-signed individual. Daytona even makes his own alkaline water. It is a good source of hydration and has a number of benefits.

Daytona Mack also has the distinction of being a cartoonist. Mack creates his own cartoons, primarily to promote his alkaline water. He is currently working on a cartoon series to hone this talent and demonstrate his abilities in this industry. A person with so many things in them is uncommon to come across.

Among his many social initiatives, one of the most popular ones is the free chess club that he runs for the ghetto kids to engage them through play and music. The idea came to him after learning chess back in the prison.

To learn more about Daytona Mack and his art and initiatives, visit: www.nazcarmusicgroup.com and linktr.ee/daytona_mack and follow him on Instagram@Daytona_mack.

Daytona Mack
Nazcar music group
daytonamack713@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other

Kodak Super Gremlin Freestyle by Daytona Mack :

You just read:

Rhythmic Star Daytona Mack Is Touching Lives Through His Music and Social Initiatives

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.