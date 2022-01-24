Rhythmic Star Daytona Mack Is Touching Lives Through His Music and Social Initiatives
Houston, (Texas) based rap Artist Daytona Mack is spreading love through his unique music and engaging kids in the ghetto through his free chess club.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rap has picked up steam in recent years and is expanding at a rapid rate. Many rappers are entering the world to show off their skills. Daytona Mack is among the fastest-growing rappers out of Texas. His popularity is a testimony to the fact that he is clearly one of the most talented rappers to come out of Houston, Texas.
Daytona's most notable achievement is his collaboration with skinny thug Lil Keke peso peso. Thin thug Lil Keke peso peso is a household name in the rap business.
Daytona Mack also owns the Nazcar music group's label, which is based in Houston, Texas. To know more, visit, www.nazcarmusicgroup.com which is the website's name.
He is essentially a self-made and self-signed individual. Daytona even makes his own alkaline water. It is a good source of hydration and has a number of benefits.
Daytona Mack also has the distinction of being a cartoonist. Mack creates his own cartoons, primarily to promote his alkaline water. He is currently working on a cartoon series to hone this talent and demonstrate his abilities in this industry. A person with so many things in them is uncommon to come across.
Among his many social initiatives, one of the most popular ones is the free chess club that he runs for the ghetto kids to engage them through play and music. The idea came to him after learning chess back in the prison.
To learn more about Daytona Mack and his art and initiatives, visit: www.nazcarmusicgroup.com and linktr.ee/daytona_mack and follow him on Instagram@Daytona_mack.
