Global Quantum Cryptography Market and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Growth, Statistics, Business Challenges, Size Forecast 2022-2027 | Latest Industry Innovations, Emerging Trends, Future Demands, Product and Services SWOT Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cryptography Market Analysis and Insights: The global Quantum Cryptography market size is projected to reach USD 13050 million by 2027, from USD 2497.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.4% during 2021-2027.

Global " Quantum Cryptography Market " Research Report

Scope of the Quantum Cryptography Market Report:

This report studies the Quantum Cryptography market, Quantum cryptography uses physics instead of mathematics to encode messages, which provides greater security.

The genesis of QKD (Quantum Key Distribution) traces back to the late 1960s, when Stephen Wiesner first proposed the idea of encoding information on photons to securely transfer messages. In 1984, the physicist Charles Bennett and cryptographer Gilles Brassard worked together to mature this idea by introducing the first QKD protocol, known as “BB84”. Five years later, they built the first QKD prototype system which was said to be “secure against any eavesdropper who happened to be deaf” as it made audible noises while encoding crypto key onto single photons.

From its relatively humble beginnings, QKD has gained global interest as a unique cybersecurity solution with active research groups across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

The major players in global quantum cryptography include ID Quantique, Sequrenet, Quintessence Labs, Magiq Technologies, Toshiba, QuantumCTek and Qasky, etc.



List of Key Players in Quantum Cryptography Market Report Are:

ID Quantique

SeQureNet

Quintessence Labs

MagiQ Technologies

Toshiba

QuantumCTek

Qasky

Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type, etc.):

Table Pros

Table Cons

Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile):

Financial

Government

Military & Defense

Others

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Industry's major components and factors such as drivers, constraints, historical and present trends, supervisory scenarios, and technological progress.

The analysis also focuses on the worldwide key top industry players in the Global Quantum Cryptography market, including details such as company biographies, product pictures and specifications, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. This study examines the Quantum Cryptography Market Trend, Volume, and Value at the Global, Regional, and Company Levels. This report summarizes the worldwide Quantum Cryptography Market Size by evaluating historical data and future prospects. Furthermore, expanding industrial and Quantum Cryptography is predicted to drive market expansion across a variety of industries globally.

Global Quantum Cryptography Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance, direction for businesses and people interested in the market.

Part 2:- Global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022: The global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market size is projected to reach USD 4604.1 million by 2027, from USD 1106 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 21.5% during 2021-2027.

This report focuses on the Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market. Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) uses physics instead of mathematics to encode messages, which provides greater security.

The genesis of QKD (Quantum Key Distribution) traces back to the late 1960s, when Stephen Wiesner first proposed the idea of encoding information on photons to securely transfer messages. In 1984, the physicist Charles Bennett and cryptographer Gilles Brassard worked together to mature this idea by introducing the first QKD protocol, known as "BB84". Five years later, they built the first QKD prototype system which was said to be "secure against any eavesdropper who happened to be deaf" as it made audible noises while encoding crypto key onto single photons.

From its relatively humble beginnings, QKD has gained global interest as a unique cybersecurity solution with active research groups across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

The major players in global Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) market include ID Quantique, SeQureNet, Quintessence Labs, MagiQ Technologies, Toshiba, QuantumCTek, Qasky, etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 55% market share. Americas is the largest market with about 45% market share. APAC and Europe are follower, accounting for about 55% market share altogether. Financial is the main application, which holds a share about 35%.

The report goes on to examine the market's development status and potential Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Market design throughout the world.

COVID-19 sickness began to spread all over the world at the beginning of 2021, infecting countless individuals in general, and important governments all over the world imposed foot restrictions and work stoppage orders. Aside from the clinical supplies and life support items organizations, most endeavors have been significantly impacted, and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) adventures have been severely impacted.

Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type, etc.):

Type I

Type II

Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile):

Financial

Government

Military & Defense

Others

A detailed review of the report's restraints depicts the contrast to drivers and allows for strategic planning.

