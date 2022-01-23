Blockchain Technology Market Size, Share, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research

The rising adoption of blockchain technology in supply chain management is driving the demand of the market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Blockchain Technology Market will be worth USD 111.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising adoption of blockchain technology in supply chain management. Blockchain technology help in the flow of information through multiple nodes, and it also helps in back-tracking the origin of the products.

The blockchain technology can efficiently handle the tracking of the raw materials and enhance the transparency of the supply system. The increased transparency of the supply chain provides more visibility to both consumers and businesses and reduces fraud for high-value goods such as pharmaceutical drugs and diamonds. The usage of blockchain technology reduces communication or transfer data errors as it provides all t parties involved in a supply chain with the same information. Thus blockchain technology helps in reducing cost or improving the quality of the products.

Increasing integration of Blockchain technology into government agencies for effective data management. The increasing interest of the government or public organization to utilize the blockchain technology in order to enhance the transparency and security of the organizations.

Get a sample of the report :https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/274

In November 2019, Coke One North America (CONA) acquired the blockchain technology of SAP. The acquisition was performed to streamline the supply chain processes between the 70 franchised bottling companies, and it also increased efficiency and transparency of the CONA's complex production line.

The private segment held the largest market share of 46.6% in 2019, as it is more centralized in nature than the public blockchain. Moreover, private blockchain can process faster transactions and are also far more scalable.

Small & Medium enterprises are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 68.0% over the forecast period as more number of startups are adopting blockchain technology.

The Infrastructure segment held the largest market share of the blockchain technology in 2019 due to the increasing demand for the blockchain protocol such as Openchain, Ethereum, BigChainDB, and Hyperledger.The rising adoption of blockchain technology in supply chain management is driving the demand of the market.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Blockchain Technology Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Blockchain Technology industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Blockchain Technology market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects.Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Blockchain Technology market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Key participants include AWS, INTEL, IBM, MICROSOFT, HUAWEI, SAP, ORACLE, DIGITAL ASSET HOLDINGS, BLOCKCYPHER, and GUARDTIME, among others.

Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Blockchain Technology industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Blockchain Technology market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Blockchain Technology industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain Technology Market on the basis of Type, Enterprise size, Provider, Application, and region:

Request a discount on the report :https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/274

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Private

Public

Hybrid

Enterprise size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Application

Middleware

Infrastructure

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Banking and Financial services

Healthcare and Life sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Retail and eCommerce

Others

Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Blockchain Technology market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Blockchain Technology market size

2.2 Latest Blockchain Technology market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Blockchain Technology market key players

3.2 Global Blockchain Technology size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Blockchain Technology market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Blockchain Technology market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Read More:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-technology-market

Related Reports:

Desktop 3D Printer Market:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/desktop-3d-printer-market

LED Emergency Lighting Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/led-emergency-lighting-market

Human Centric Lighting Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-centric-lighting-market

Beacon Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/beacon-technology-market

Solar LED Street Lighting Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solar-led-street-lighting-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs