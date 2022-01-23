Aircraft Refurbishing Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research

The global aircraft refurbishing market size reached USD 4.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6%

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft refurbishing market size reached USD 4.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady increase in demand for attractive interior designs along with development of in-flight entertainment systems is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Rising competition among domestic and international airline carriers and need to comply with various standards, drive brand value, and offer more enhanced flight experience are some key factors resulting in refurbishing of aircraft and installation or more attractive interior design.

Increasing focus on more advanced and efficient and enhanced travelling experience has been resulting in opening up of new and more lucrative revenue opportunities for players in the aircraft refurbishing industry. Interiors, including cabins and cockpits, are restructured and redesigned during refurbishment, and these processes provide additional benefits, including reduced operational costs and improved end-user travel experience.This factor is expected to create favorable business opportunities for market players in the near future.

Aircraft refurbishing service providers continue to explore more efficient and cost-effective, and visually appealing ways of refurbishing aircraft. In addition, consumer electronics are also integrated and repackaged as in-flight entertainment system components. Because these electronic components have a limited lifespan, aircraft refurbishment plays a crucial role in keeping these components ahead of the competition and avoid obsolescence. Furthermore, because these technologies are rapidly becoming obsolete, key players have the opportunity to design, manufacture, and install customized in-flight entertainment systems while keeping up with new technological innovations.

In terms of features, functions, and applications, aircraft cabins have innovated significantly over the years with the help of refurbishing. Growing trend of brand endorsement and cabin branding and rising focus on offering additional value and features, services, ambience, and comfort to passengers are expected to support market growth.

Wide-body aircraft segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as many airlines have reduced extra passenger space to maximize their overall revenue and profit margins over the years.

VIP cabin segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The refurbishment of VIP aircraft is on the rise as premium customers seek more luxurious travel experiences. Cabins are increasingly being used as a crucial area and part of the aircraft, and besides innovative interiors and offerings, branding and ultra-high tech lighting and other aspects are taking place through refurbishing.

Some major companies in the market report include Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, Singapore Technologies Engineering Aerospace, Lufthansa Technik AG, AAR Corporation, Rolls Royce Holdings PLC, SIA Engineering Company Limited, Delta TechOps, SR Technics Switzerland AG, Turkish Technic, and MRO Holdings, Inc.

The latest research report by Emergen Research, named 'Global Aircraft Refurbishing Market - Forecast to 2027', entails a comprehensive review of the global Aircraft Refurbishing market's present and future trends. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe.

Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft refurbishing on the basis of aircraft type, refurbishing type, applications, fitting type, and region:

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Large Body Aircraft

Refurbishing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interior Refurbishing

Exterior Refurbishing

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Passenger To Freighter

Commercial Cabin

VIP Cabin

Fitting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Passenger Seat

LED Lighting

Retrofit

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Aircraft Refurbishing market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Aircraft Refurbishing industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Aircraft Refurbishing market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Aircraft Refurbishing industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-refurbishing-market

