Affective Computing Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2028

The global affective computing market size is expected to reach USD 284.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 32.5% in 2028

The global affective computing market size is expected to reach USD 284.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 32.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for telemedicine and increasing need to remotely assess patient’s health. Remote monitoring of patients is a primary application of telemedicine. Use of affective competing through smart devices such as smart wearables in telemedicine enables a more cost-effective and rapid means of assessing current state and need for medication for a patient at a distance. In addition, telemedicine providers focusing on specialized areas, including telepsychiatry, can particularly gain from affective computing, which enables psychiatrists/psychologists to comprehend feelings and emotional states of their patients even though the patient is physically not present or are unable to describe their emotions to a psychologist.

Affective computing technology is garnering considerable traction in the gaming industry, especially, in developing games that feature emotionally-rich interactive storytelling content or conversational agents. Affective computing can help games interact more naturally with the player by using computer vison to recognize their emotions through facial expressions and adapt accordingly.Growing demand for telemedicine and increasing need to remotely assess patient’s health is a significant factor driving global affective computing market revenue growth

In January 2021, Uniphore made an announcement about the acquisition of Emotion Research Lab, which is a firm engaged in video Artificial Intelligence and affective computing. Emotion Research Lab deploys Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to detect real-time engagement and emotion levels through video interactions.

Speech recognition software helps in analyzing speech features like intonation, vocal pitch, and tone, along with the words that denote a particular sentiment or emotional state. Speech recognition software is particularly beneficial in call centers to detect a caller’s angry voice tone, and transfer such calls to a human operator instead of making the caller interact with an automated system, which might increase their frustration level.

Contactless affective computing technology deploys radio waves to identify a person’s feelings and recognize one emotional states, including sadness, pleasure, anger, and joy. Contactless affective computing technology uses rebounding radio waves to measure an individuals’ heart rate and breathing pattern without even establishing any contact with their body.

Key players in the market include Microsoft Corporation, Affectiva, Google LLC, Elliptic Laboratories A/S, Apple Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Sony Depthsensing Solutions, International Business Machine Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and Cipia Vision Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global affective computing market on the basis of offering, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Cameras

Sensors

Storage Devices

Others

Software

Speech Recognition

Facial Feature Extraction

Gesture Recognition

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Contactless

Contact-based

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Others

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

