Suspect Sought in Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses in the Fifth and Sixth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in the Fifth and Sixth Districts.

Theft One (Stolen Auto): At approximately 11:00 am, the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-007-671

Armed Carjacking (Gun): At approximately 11:17 am, the suspect approached the victim, while in their vehicle, in the 300 block of 36th Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 22-007-683

The suspect, who was seen wearing the style of shoe below, was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.