Additional Arrest made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 900 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an additional arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in the 900 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:19 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects assaulted the employee and took US currency. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Saturday, April 10, 2021, a 22 year-old adult male, of no fixed address was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

On Saturday, January 22, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 34 year-old Christopher Anderson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

