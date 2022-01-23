Submit Release
Restoring Godly Roots in our 13 colonies: February 1, 2022, a National Day of Repentance focusing on Virginia

Using the Godly solution of personal repentance, used over 800 times in our USA history

HIDDEN VALLEY LAKE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restoring Godly roots in our 13 colonies

Godly roots were planted in the original 13 colonies in the USA. A project to restore them using God's solution in the Bible begins in the first colony, Virginia , on February 1.

On February 1, 2022 a day of repentance will take place in Virginia. Individuals in Virginia, and throughout the USA, and in 47 nations, will take time, in prayer, fasting and humble repentance that day, confessing our personal and national sins, and acknowledging our firm dependence upon the Living God.

God gives His solution to heal a land in 2 Chronicles 7:14: " if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. "

Twelve additional days of repentance, focusing on each colony, will then take place on the first of each month, ending with the last established colony, Georgia, on February 1, 2023.

The next day of repentance will focus on Massachusetts on March 1, 2022.

Resources to hold a repentance service in a church or small group are available on the website: www.globalrepent.com

Building on a national and international day of repentance held on December 1, 2021 which focused on abortion, joined by 70 Christian ministries, the project seeks to continue this momentum for national repentance. According to christian historian David Barton, this Godly solution to heal a land has been used over 800 times in our history; it's time to use it again. A State, a Nation can be restored through personal repentance.

A three hour zoom call will be held on February 1. Please email us at the email below for information. Members of Congress, and local politicians have been invited to participate. But in keeping with scripture, the main emphasis is on individual repentance, one on One, with Him that day.

Please note: As we continue our "march through the colonies," focusing on acts of repentance for each one throughout this year and into the next, we welcome your own thoughts and research for each one, identifying needs for repentance in each colony. Thank you for contacting us at the address below.

Pastor Jeff Daly
National Day of Repentance
www.globalrepent.com
pastorjeff@repentday.com
(707) 350-0659

