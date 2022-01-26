CEO of a Nanny Agency voice’s opinion on Backup Childcare Benefits for Businesses
Providing back-up care options enables employers to minimize absenteeism and boost productivity in the workplace. Nannies And Kids United provides the solution
The solution to your employee turnover rate is Nannies And Kids United to add backup childcare as an employee benefit”UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reliable Backup Child Care for Frontline Workers
It’s a never-ending struggle for front-line workers, who are expected to juggle demanding jobs and caring for their children. And it’s not just babysitting. With high rates of burnout and exhaustion among medical professionals, reliable backup childcare is an essential part of the solution.
A nationwide survey of 5,000 families to learn more about their childcare needs in an emergency was conducted to figure out the solution for employee call outs. Based on the survey results, healthcare professionals in most countries need reliable backup child care. The following statistics were obtained from this national survey.
Emergency Child Care Frontline Healthcare Workers Need Reliable Backup Child Care: 68% of caregivers to frontline healthcare workers (1,553 out of 2,822) needed reliable backup child care during their emergency child care. Healthcare professionals in most countries need reliable backup child care as an added benefit
These survey Results Provide Useful Insights to Curb Unnecessary Stressors In The Workplace And Encourage Companies To Provide Reliable Backup Child Care To Their Employees.
Yet another challenge comes from childcare subsidies. Several families in the survey said that they didn’t know whether their childcare subsidies would cover backup childcare. To solve this problem, Nannies And Kids United created a document that can be filled out by a healthcare worker who wants to learn more about the childcare subsidies available to them. The parent then gives this form to their employer or Human Resources, and they can seek clarification on what types of services their childcare subsidy covers.
