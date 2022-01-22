St. Johnsbury Barracks//Stalking
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A4000399
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1/20/22 at approximately 1413 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville, VT
VIOLATION: Stalking
ACCUSED: Joshua Barnes
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/20/22 at approximately 1413 hours an individual called VT State Police to report that a AirTag had been placed somewhere in there car, and there iPhone had notified them of it. The individual believed there ex had placed the AirTag in the taillight area, because he had replaced the taillight a few days prior. The individual identified her ex as Joshua Barnes (45). Trooper Aremburg spoke with Barnes who admitted to placing the AirTag in the car. Barnes was charged with Stalking; a violation of Title 13 Vermont Statutes Annotated 1062.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: March 29, 2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia Superior Court
