St. Johnsbury Barracks//Stalking

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4000399

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1/20/22 at approximately 1413 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville, VT

VIOLATION: Stalking

ACCUSED: Joshua Barnes

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/20/22 at approximately 1413 hours an individual called VT State Police to report that a AirTag had been placed somewhere in there car, and there iPhone had notified them of it. The individual believed there ex had placed the AirTag in the taillight area, because he had replaced the taillight a few days prior. The individual identified her ex as Joshua Barnes (45). Trooper Aremburg spoke with Barnes who admitted to placing the AirTag in the car. Barnes was charged with Stalking; a violation of Title 13 Vermont Statutes Annotated 1062.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 29, 2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks//Stalking

