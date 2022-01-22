Submit Release
News Search

There were 322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,943 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut State Government Distributed Another 500,000 COVID-19 Self-Tests This Week

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

01/22/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut State Government Distributed Another 500,000 COVID-19 Self-Tests This Week

State Has Delivered Total of 3.6 Million Self-Tests to Partner Organizations So Far This Month

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut this week distributed another 500,000 COVID-19 self-tests to partner organizations, bringing the total amount it has delivered so far this month to 3.6 million.

“We’ve got one of the largest COVID-19 self-test distribution operations of any state in the area, and I am appreciative of the many groups that are working with the state to get these out to the communities they serve,” Governor Lamont said. “We’ve got thousands more self-tests on order, and we are working to get them out as quickly as they come in from our vendors.”

The state has been working to procure the self-tests from vendors and distribute them in bulk to partner organizations. The organizations then go on to provide them to their clients and members of their respective communities.

Some of the deliveries for the week of January 17, 2022, included:

  • 350,000 self-tests to municipalities for social services and vulnerable populations, K-12 students and teachers, first responders, other front-facing municipal employees, and non-licensed childcare programs;
  • 83,000 self-tests to community groups and vulnerable populations; and
  • 50,000 self-tests to nursing homes for visitor testing.

In total, the state has delivered the following amounts since December 31, 2021:

Recipient

Distributed week of January 17, 2022

Total to date

Municipalities

350,000*

1,350,000

K-12 students and teachers

1,420,000

Early childhood providers

--

164,000

State employees / PNPs

3,000

217,000

Faith-based organizations

4,000

158,000

Residents and clients of congregate settings

--

49,000

Foodshare

--

37,000

Homebound individuals

14,000

22,000

K-12 bus drivers

--

11,000

Center for Disability Rights

--

5,000

Undocumented residents

--

6,000

Seasonal farm workers

--

9,000

Incarcerated population

5,000

15,000

Public college and university students

--

13,000

Nursing home visitation

50,000

50,000

Coalition Against Domestic Violence

20,000

20,000

Hartford Communities That Care

3,000

3,000

LGBTQ Communities

4,000

4,000

Spanish American Merchants

13,000

13,000

Malta House of Care

1,000

1,000

Community Re-Entry Programs

4,000

4,000

Hospitality workers and community organizations

20,000

20,000

TOTAL

491,000

3,591,000

*This week’s municipal allocations included tests for K-12 students and teachers; data not yet available to separate allocations.

Procurement and distribution of the tests by the state has been overseen by the Department of Public Health, Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Department of Administrative Services, and the Connecticut National Guard. In addition, the State Department of Education, Office of Early Childhood, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Department of Developmental Services, Department of Children and Families, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Department of Housing has provided support for test distribution to the communities each of those respective state agencies serve.

For more information on self-tests, visit ct.gov/selftest.

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut State Government Distributed Another 500,000 COVID-19 Self-Tests This Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.