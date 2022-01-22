Press Releases

01/22/2022

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut State Government Distributed Another 500,000 COVID-19 Self-Tests This Week

State Has Delivered Total of 3.6 Million Self-Tests to Partner Organizations So Far This Month

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut this week distributed another 500,000 COVID-19 self-tests to partner organizations, bringing the total amount it has delivered so far this month to 3.6 million.

“We’ve got one of the largest COVID-19 self-test distribution operations of any state in the area, and I am appreciative of the many groups that are working with the state to get these out to the communities they serve,” Governor Lamont said. “We’ve got thousands more self-tests on order, and we are working to get them out as quickly as they come in from our vendors.”

The state has been working to procure the self-tests from vendors and distribute them in bulk to partner organizations. The organizations then go on to provide them to their clients and members of their respective communities.

Some of the deliveries for the week of January 17, 2022, included:

350,000 self-tests to municipalities for social services and vulnerable populations, K-12 students and teachers, first responders, other front-facing municipal employees, and non-licensed childcare programs;

83,000 self-tests to community groups and vulnerable populations; and

50,000 self-tests to nursing homes for visitor testing.

In total, the state has delivered the following amounts since December 31, 2021:

Recipient Distributed week of January 17, 2022 Total to date Municipalities 350,000* 1,350,000 K-12 students and teachers 1,420,000 Early childhood providers -- 164,000 State employees / PNPs 3,000 217,000 Faith-based organizations 4,000 158,000 Residents and clients of congregate settings -- 49,000 Foodshare -- 37,000 Homebound individuals 14,000 22,000 K-12 bus drivers -- 11,000 Center for Disability Rights -- 5,000 Undocumented residents -- 6,000 Seasonal farm workers -- 9,000 Incarcerated population 5,000 15,000 Public college and university students -- 13,000 Nursing home visitation 50,000 50,000 Coalition Against Domestic Violence 20,000 20,000 Hartford Communities That Care 3,000 3,000 LGBTQ Communities 4,000 4,000 Spanish American Merchants 13,000 13,000 Malta House of Care 1,000 1,000 Community Re-Entry Programs 4,000 4,000 Hospitality workers and community organizations 20,000 20,000 TOTAL 491,000 3,591,000

*This week’s municipal allocations included tests for K-12 students and teachers; data not yet available to separate allocations.

Procurement and distribution of the tests by the state has been overseen by the Department of Public Health, Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Department of Administrative Services, and the Connecticut National Guard. In addition, the State Department of Education, Office of Early Childhood, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Department of Developmental Services, Department of Children and Families, Department of Veterans Affairs, and Department of Housing has provided support for test distribution to the communities each of those respective state agencies serve.

For more information on self-tests, visit ct.gov/selftest.