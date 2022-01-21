FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 21, 2022

Federal Medical Team Headed to St. Louis to Assist Hospital Staff Following State Request

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced a specialized medical team of U.S. military personnel, which includes doctors and nurses, is being deployed to the St. Louis region to support hospital staff strained by COVID-19. The team is expected to be in place at BJC Christian Hospital next week. Continue reading the news release from Governor Parson's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov