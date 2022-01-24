CNC Machines re-launching annual scholarships for students and veterans studying manufacturing

CNCMachine.com Manufacturing Scholarship CNCMachine.com Aubre Breen - 2021 Scholarship Award Mechanical Engineering

CNC Machines is awarding $2500 to veterans and students studying manufacturing as part of its annual scholarship program for 2022.

Our investment is to promote the growth of American manufacturing. The future of manufacturing is in technology and being part of helping a student or a Veteran promotes that growth”” — Curt Doherty

SANFORD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading used CNC machines marketplace CNC Machines is pleased to announce that it has recently re-launched its annual scholarship for 2022. The scholarship ($2,500) will be awarded to eligible students and veterans studying manufacturing in the USA. Over the years, CNC Machines has awarded over $10K in scholarships, becoming one of the major solutions for closing the gap in manufacturing skills in the country.

The application process for the annual scholarship is now open. The last date of submission for the scholarship is September 23, 2022, 5:00 p.m. (EST).

In an exclusive interview, Curt Doherty, veteran CNC Machine dealer and founder of CNC Machines, shared that CNC Machines is driven by the mission to empower American manufacturers to upgrade their technology that will eventually contribute to the rise of a more powerful manufacturing industry in the country. The company aims to become the most contributing machinery dealer in the US.

“We are excited to share with you all that we have recently re-launched our annual scholarship program for students and veterans studying manufacturing in the country. The national economy is in a dire state right now and manufacturing is one industry that can contribute functionally to the upliftment of the economy. Our investment is to promote the growth of American manufacturing. The future of manufacturing is in technology and being part of helping a student or a Veteran promotes the growth of American manufacturing” stated Mr. Doherty.

Speaking on Mr. Doherty stressed that the national manufacturing scene needs to upgrade to latest technical advancements in the manufacturing scene and for that it needs a workforce equipped with state-of-the-art high-tech manufacturing skills and know-how. However, the advanced courses are usually high-end and hence unaffordable for many otherwise willing students. In that light, CNC Machines has launched the annual Scholarship program to help students (and veterans) pursue high-tech courses in manufacturing that will eventually help to create a cutting-edge workforce for the national manufacturing sector.

The CNC Machines annual scholarship is designed for students and US veterans studying manufacturing, engineering, or related fields. To be eligible for the scholarship, the applicant has to actively pursue a certificate, certification, associates, bachelors or masters degree.

The veteran applicants will have to upload DD-214 discharge papers and an explanation behind their interest in a career in the manufacturing industry.

The student applicants will have to submit a unique original essay on the manufacturing sector in the country. Essay topics are given on the student scholarship application page.

One of the most renowned names in the used CNC machines retail sector, CNC Machines is one of top 3 used machinery dealers in the USA. CNC Machines is equipped with a vast and versatile inventory of used CNC machines in optimum condition. The company stocks machines from all major brands, including Haas CNC, Fadal, Mori Seiki, Mazak, and more. From CNC Mill to CNC Lathe- CNC Machines has it all to cater to a wide range of customers.

Under Mr. Doherty’s able leadership, CNC Machines has also grabbed a feature in the prestigious list of INC 5000 fastest growing companies in the US.

For further information, please visit https://cncmachines.com