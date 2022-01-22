Press Releases

01/22/2022

Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz on the 49th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz today released the following statements on the anniversary of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court landmark decision on Roe v. Wade, protecting women’s right to choose:

Governor Lamont said, “Roe v. Wade has been settled case law for 49 years. That’s 49 years of women’s health care protections, 49 years of women and their doctors making informed decisions based upon modern medicine, and 49 years of reproductive freedom. The U.S. Supreme Court recently heard arguments threatening the Roe v. Wade decision. Regardless of the outcome, every person should know that Connecticut will always stand up for reproductive freedom. We’ve codified Roe in our state laws, and as long as I’m governor of this great state, we’ll never waver on a woman’s right to choose.:

Lt. Governor Bysiewicz said, “On this 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, ensuring these protections stay in place is more important now than ever. This issue is not political. Government should have no claim on a woman’s body or what a woman chooses to do with her body. Women’s reproductive rights are part of their right to safe, accessible healthcare. Now is not the time to be silent. Now is the time to raise our voices and put pressure on legislators to let them know that we support safe access to abortions.”

Connecticut codified Roe v. Wade in state law in 1990.