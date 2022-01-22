PHILIPPINES, January 22 - Press Release January 22, 2022 Gatchalian: New Heritage Zones in Cebu's Carcar, Ilocos Sur's San Vicente to boost local tourism The creation of Heritage Zones in Carcar City, Cebu and the Municipality of San Vicente, Ilocos Sur will help local tourism bounce back especially amid the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Senator Win Gatchalian said. Republic Act No. 11644 declared the City of Carcar as a heritage zone. Republic Act No. 11645 also establishes a heritage zone within the Municipality of San Vicente, Ilocos Sur. "Sa paglikha natin ng mga bagong Heritage Zones, matutulungan natin ang lalong pagsigla ng turismo at ekonomiya sa bayan ng San Vicente at sa lungsod ng Carcar. Matutulungan natin ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na't patuloy tayong bumabangon mula sa hagupit ng pandemya," said the chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. The heritage zone in San Vicente shall include the cultural properties declared as National Cultural Treasures and Important Cultural Properties, as well as National Historical Landmarks, Shrines, Monuments, and Sites. The Heritage Zone will also include other immovable, movable, or intangible cultural properties as may be designated by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and other concerned government agencies and entities. The laws provide that the Department of Tourism (DOT), in coordination with the respective local governments, the NCCA and its affiliated cultural agencies, and other concerned government agencies will accord priority development to the new Heritage Zones. The DOT, the NCCA and its affiliated cultural agencies, will also coordinate with the respective local governments, and other government agencies such as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to prepare the development plans of the Heritage Zones. These development plans will involve the preservation, conservation, restoration, and maintenance of cultural sites and structures for the enhancement and sustainability of tourism. "Creating Heritage Zones in Cebu's Carcar City and Ilocos Sur's San Vicente does not only recognize their long histories and rich cultures. It also ensures the government's commitment to preserve the cultural treasures in these places and to promote them as tourist destinations," said Gatchalian who sponsored the passage of both laws in the upper chamber. Gatchalian: Mga bagong Heritage Zone sa Cebu, Ilocos Sur makatutulong sa pagbangon ng turismo Makatutulong sa muling pagbangon ng turismo ang paglikha ng mga Heritage Zone sa lungsod ng Carcar sa Cebu at sa bayan ng San Vincente, Ilocos Sur. Ito ay ayon kay Senador Win Gatchalian na nagsilbing sponsor ng mga batas sa paglikha ng mga naturang Heritage Zone. Idineklarang heritage zone ng Republic Act No. 11644 ang lungsod ng Carcar. Sa ilalim naman ng Republic Act No. 11645, itatalagang bahagi ng Heritage Zone ang piling mga lugar sa loob ng bayan ng San Vicente. "Sa paglikha natin ng mga bagong Heritage Zones, matutulungan natin ang lalong pagsigla ng turismo at ekonomiya sa bayan ng San Vicente at sa lungsod ng Carcar. Matutulungan natin ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na't patuloy tayong bumabangon mula sa hagupit ng pandemya," ani Gatchalian, chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. Magiging bahagi ng heritage zone ng San Vicente ang mga cultural properties na itatalagang National Cultural Treasures at Important Cultural Properties, maging ang mga National Historical Landmarks, Shrines, Monuments, at mga Sites. Magiging bahagi din ng gagawing Heritage Zone ang iba pang mga pook na itatalaga ng National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) at iba pang mga ahensya ng pamahalaan. Mandato rin ng mga bagong batas sa Department of Tourism (DOT) na makipagtulungan sa mga lokal na pamahalaan ng San Vicente at Cacaar, NCCA at mga kaakibat na cultural agencies, at iba pang mga ahensya ng pamahalaan upang bigyang prayoridad ang pagpapaunlad sa mga bagong Heritage Zone. Makikipagtulungan din ang DOT, NCCA at mga kaakibat nitong ahensya sa mga lokal na pamahalaan at iba pang ahensya ng pamahalaan tulad ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) upang gawin ang mga development plan ng mga Heritage Zone. Saklaw ng mga development plan na ito ang pagpapanatili ng kaayusan sa mga cultural site at structure upang mapayabong ang turismo. "Ang paglikha ng mga Heritage Zone sa Carcar at San Vicente ay hindi lamang pagkilala sa kanilang mahabang kasaysayan at mayamang kultura. Tinitiyak din nito na suportado ng pamahalaan ang pagpapanatili sa mga cultural treasures at ang pagsulong ng turismo sa mga lugar na ito," pahayag ni Gatchalian.