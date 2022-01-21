Province partners with Canadian Home Builders’ Association of PEI to help reach net zero

CANADA, January 21 - The province is working alongside the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of PEI (CHBA-PEI) to provide training to Island builders. Training sessions will help builders learn important information on how to build more efficient homes.

The four-day training will be held virtually from Monday, January 31 to Thursday, February 3, 2022.

“Reaching net zero will require all Islanders. The Canadian Home Builders’ Association of PEI is an important partner in building better, more efficient homes that will save Islanders money on their monthly bills and help us reach our environmental goals faster.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

The province has set an ambitious target to reach net zero by 2040. In order to reach net zero, the province needs to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions released into the atmosphere. Building more efficient homes that use less energy and fossil fuels is an important step in that direction.

Net zero homes produce as much clean energy as they consume. One of the mandates of the CHBA-PEI is to increase the number of licensed certified efficient builders across the province in order to increase the stock of Net Zero and Net Zero Ready homes in PEI.

“Certifying Island Builders in R2000/Energy Star is the first step towards supporting them to become Net Zero certified,” said CHBA-PEI President Andrew Garth (Ravenwood Stairways). “We recognize the time and dedication it takes to become certified, and CHBA-PEI is here to support and mentor our local builder community. We are very excited to partner with the province to provide this training as we are all working towards the same goal, to increase the number of energy efficient homes across PEI.”

Cost to participants for training is $75 + HST, with most of the training cost sponsored by efficiencyPEI (full course value $750). To register or for more information, visit www.chba-pei.ca or email alicia@chba-pei.ca

The province will continue to work with partners to offer further training opportunities.

For more information on reaching net zero, visit: Net-Zero

