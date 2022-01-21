Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available to Islanders across PEI this week

CANADA, January 21 - With nearly 3,200 appointments available at clinics across the province over the coming week, eligible Islanders are asked to make an appointment to get their first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to better protect themselves and their families.

Beginning this Saturday, there are more than 750 available appointments at Health PEI-run COVID-19 vaccination clinics for individuals 12 years of age an older to get their first, second or booster dose of the vaccine. There are nearly 250 additional appointments available at dedicated children’s clinics for those 5 to 11 years of age. More than 2,100 appointments for booster doses (Moderna vaccine only) are available at clinics run by Canada Health Lab for Islanders 30 years of age and older.

The following is a list of upcoming clinics with available appointments through next Friday, January 28:

Saturday, January 22 • Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (8am – 4pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 85 appointments available • Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Souris Hospital (8am – 4pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 51 appointments available • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – limited number of appointments still available • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – limited number of appointments still available

Sunday, January 23 • Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (10am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 237 appointments available

Monday, January 24 • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 129 appointments available • Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 Rosedale Road (9am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 373 appointments available

Tuesday, January 25 • Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 200 appointments available • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 27 appointments available • Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 Rosedale Road (10am – 8pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 424 appointments available

Wednesday, January 26 • Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Eastlink Centre (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 285 appointment available • Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 Rosedale Road (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – limited number of appointments still available • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 79 appointments available • COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Sherwood Business Centre (7am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 231 appointments available • Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Souris Hospital (9am – 4pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 101 appointments available

Thursday, January 27 • Souris COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Souris Hospital (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 41 appointments available • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – 17 appointments available • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 116 appointments available • COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Sherwood Business Centre (7am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 235 appointments available

Friday, January 28 • Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 14 Rosedale Road (8am – 4pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 25 appointments available • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Children’s Clinic (ages 5-11 years) – limited number of appointments available • Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, County Fair Mall (10am – 6pm) Clinic for individuals 12 years of age and older – 115 appointments available • COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Sherwood Business Centre (7am – 6pm) Booster Dose Clinic for individuals 30 years of age and older (Moderna only) – 151 appointments available

Islanders are reminded that it should be at least 8 weeks since their first dose before they get their second dose, and it must be at least 5 and a half months since their second dose before they can get their booster dose. A booster dose is currently recommended for individuals 18 years of age and older.

Islanders can book an appointment for themselves or for their child at an upcoming Health PEI or Canada Health Lab COVID-19 clinic online at Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303. Appointments can also be booked for individuals 12 years of age and older at any partner pharmacy.

Islanders who need to cancel or reschedule their appointment at a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic can do so through the online booking tool or by calling the COVID-19 booking line toll-free at 1-844-975-3303, or by connecting with the pharmacy where they booked their appointment.

For more information about Prince Edward Island’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program, including vaccine facts and frequently asked questions, visit COVID-19 Vaccines

Media Contact: Everton McLean Health PEI emclean@gov.pe.ca (902) 213-1507