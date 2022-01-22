Suspect and a Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2700 Block of Langston Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, January 16, 2022, in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast.

At approximately 10:51 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a newer model, 4 door Acura sedan, with tinted windows, black tire rims and unknown Maryland tags.

The suspect and their vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.