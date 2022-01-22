Submit Release
Yachts.com Launches With Over 5,000 Boat Rentals Worldwide

Browse boat trips, tours, and yacht rentals from over 400 different yachting locations.

A ship in harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for.”
— John A. Shedd

BEAVERTON, OR, USA, January 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In one of the largest domain deals of 2021, Yachts.com now has a new owner. After languishing in obscurity since 1999, the Yachts.com website has been completely redesigned from scratch and is ready to conquer the yachting industry. The new Yachts.com offers daily yacht charters from top vacation destinations all over the world. Rent a boat in beautiful yacht locations such as the Bahamas, Costa Rica, Australia, French Riviera, and Greece.

Charter a yacht for sightseeing, fishing, a romantic dinner cruise, snorkeling, or just to relax on the water. All boat trips come with a captain and you can book your vacation instantly online with the click of a button.

Interestingly, Eric Borgos, the new owner of Yachts.com, has no boating industry experience and has never been on a yacht. But, he has been buying domain names and building websites for over 25 years, so he plans to use his extensive internet marketing knowledge to turn Yachts.com into a thriving nautical marketplace.

To see over 5,000 yachts available for rent, visit Yachts.com today.

