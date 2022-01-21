WISCONSIN, January 21 - An Act to create 196.485 (1) (cr) and 196.485 (3g) of the statutes; Relating to: an incumbent transmission facility owner's right to construct, own, and maintain certain transmission facilities.
Status: A - Energy and Utilities
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab892
You just read:
AB892 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Energy and Utilities - 2022-01-21
