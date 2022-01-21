AB894 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2022-01-21

WISCONSIN, January 21 - An Act to renumber and amend 66.0217 (14) (b); to amend 30.745 (2) (c), 32.03 (6) (b), 62.23 (2), 62.23 (7a) (a), 62.23 (7a) (b), 66.0415 (1), 236.10 (1) (b) (intro.), 236.10 (2) and 254.57; and to create 32.03 (6) (bm), 62.23 (7a) (am), 66.02165, 66.0217 (14) (b) 1. b. and 66.0217 (14) (b) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: local land use restrictions. (FE)