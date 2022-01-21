Submit Release
AB889 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing and Real Estate - 2022-01-21

WISCONSIN, January 21 - An Act to repeal 75.36 (2m) (a) and 75.36 (4); to consolidate, renumber and amend 75.36 (2m) (intro.) and (b); to amend 75.36 (3) (c); and to create 75.36 (3) (bm) of the statutes; Relating to: distributing the proceeds from the sale of tax delinquent property to the former owner. (FE)

Status: A - Housing and Real Estate

