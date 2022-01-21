AB903 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-01-21

WISCONSIN, January 21 - An Act to amend 106.27 (1) (b) 1. and 115.385 (1g) (e); and to create 115.28 (28), 115.385 (1) (e), 118.35 (3m) and 118.35 (5) of the statutes; Relating to: programs for gifted and talented pupils. (FE)