Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,141 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 01.06.22

The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.

Proposed Meeting Agenda

1. Roll Call of Task Force Members 2. Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda 3. Review of Plan Timelines 4. Update on the Identification of Lead Service Line Replacements Experts 5. Review of Infrastructure Bill 6. Review of Third-Party Cost Study 7. Summary of Revised Lead and Copper Rule 8. Review of Task Force Work Plan and Subcommittee Assignments 9. Finalize the Guiding Principles 10. Public Input 11. Action Items and Future Agenda Items

The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:

On a computer or mobile phone: Join via Webex>> Event number: 2304 499 9558 Password: public

By phone: 1-650-479-3208 Access code: 2304 499 9558

For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].

You just read:

Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 01.06.22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.