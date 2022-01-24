Industry Veteran Charles Rosenblatt Joins PayQuicker to Drive their Newest Banking-as-a-Service Offering
PayQuicker, a leader in the global payouts market, brings on Rosenblatt as President of Banking-as-a-Service to build out their BaaS division.
It’s exciting to come on board to build and grow BaaS for PayQuicker, where we can work with clients to help them internalize the banking experience under their own brand and customer experience.”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PayQuicker, a leader in the global payouts market, has added former Payoneer and Hyperwallet executive, Charles Rosenblatt, to its leadership team as President, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). After being part of the management teams that led to the sale of Hyperwallet to PayPal and Payoneer going public last year, Rosenblatt joins PayQuicker to build out a best-in-class BaaS business.
— Charles Rosenblatt
“PayQuicker has always been a leader in the global payouts market and a company that I have admired in the space,” noted Rosenblatt. “It’s really exciting to come on board to build and grow Banking-as-a-Service as a new division of the company, where we can work with a different set of clients to help them internalize the banking experience under their own brand and customer experience.”
Rosenblatt joins PayQuicker at a time when the company is investing heavily in its technology and product offerings. In his new role, Rosenblatt will look to expand the PayQuicker business beyond payouts and allow new corporate clients to start their own banking services by leveraging PayQuicker’s new BaaS technology. PayQuicker has signed several new clients to the service and aims to greatly expand the division in 2022.
Paul Beldham, CEO and Founder of PayQuicker, added, “While PayQuicker has always been a leader in global payouts for clients across multiple industries, we are very excited to grow our Banking-as-a-Service business under Charles’ leadership. Bringing Charles on, with his impressive and extensive career in FinTech, is a key step in the continued expansion of our BaaS platform.”
About PayQuicker
PayQuicker, an innovative financial technology company, launched its revolutionary payout platform in 2007, allowing businesses of any size to offer secure and compliant instant global payouts in local currency via secured bank accounts with prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, and mobile wallets all through a single point of integration. PayQuicker's new Banking-as-a-Service platform offers over 100 Rest APIs, allowing corporate clients and eWallets to create a white-labeled banking experience.
Visit www.payquicker.com to learn more and click here to request a free demo of the PayQuicker platform.
Rida Waqas
PayQuicker
marketing@payquicker.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn