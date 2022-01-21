Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for the Week of Jan. 17
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses her thoughts on this week’s annual budget address to lawmakers from the governor, more commonly known as the State of the State.
To download audio, please right click on the file name and select Save Target As:
- Senator Eslinger says lawmakers heard the governor’s annual budget address this week. Eslinger-1-012022 (:14) Q: in the 33rd.
- Senator Eslinger adds the governor includes rural Missouri in his plans. Eslinger-2-012022 (:12) Q: life for everybody.
- Senator Eslinger also says she wants to continue to focus on workforce and economic infrastructure. Eslinger-3-012022 (:13) Q: they’re really effective.
- Senator Eslinger says the state must continue to maintain its roads and bridges. Eslinger-4-012022 (:13) Q: for that cost-share.