U.S. District Court seeks comment on grand jury rule revisions

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota has proposed revisions to its local rules on grand juries. It is soliciting public comments through Friday, February 18, 2022. Additional information can be found at this link: https://www.ndd.uscourts.gov/announce/LR_Public_Comment.pdf
