Boscola Announces $463,625 In State Funding in Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants

Bethlehem – January 21, 2022 – State Senator Lisa M. Boscola announced today that the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has awarded a total of $463,625 in Alternative Fuel Incentive Grants (AFIG) program funding for projects that will have an impact in the 18th Senatorial District.

“State funding to assist in projects that provide for cleaner and safer vehicle emissions means that Lehigh Valley residents will have cleaner air to breathe,” Boscola stated. “Funding to replace gasoline or diesel fuel vehicles and provide alternative energy refueling infrastructure that lead to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions will bring health benefits to our region.”  

The following projects were approved for funding:

  • LKQ Alternative Fueling Fleet Project: Thompson Gas LLC approved for $280,125 for the purchase of 27 class 3+ propane delivery vehicles at its locations in York and Bethlehem;
  • LKQ Alternative Fueling Fleet Refueling Project: Thompson Gas LLC approved for $159,000 for the installation of two propane autogas refueling infrastructures to fuel LKQ’s retrofitted fleet vehicles at their respective branch locations in York, Pennsylvania and Bethlehem;
  • Bethlehem Parking Authority Electric Vehicles Project: The Bethlehem Parking Authority approved for $24,500 for the purchase of four (4) Chevy Bolt EVs.

Created under Act 166 of 1992, AFIG’s purpose is to reduce the Commonwealth’s dependence on imported oil, improve Pennsylvania’s environmental quality and foster economic development by encouraging the use of innovative energy technologies.

